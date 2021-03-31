Clouds fill in through the midday hours, but it will stay mainly dry.
Showers start to fill in during the middle part of the afternoon and become more widespread into tonight with some pockets of heavy rain here and there. Showers will linger into at least the early morning hours with some snow well N&W.
Things should wrap up by the late morning hours with a cold, gusty wind in place. Temps will be stuck in the 40s all day with wind chills in the 40s and 30s.
Our skies improve a little on Friday, but it will be a cold one: highs in the low 40s with wind chills stuck in the 20s and 30s.