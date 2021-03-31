NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – A new mass vaccination site is now open in New Jersey.
Wednesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy toured the new FEMA-run vaccine center in Newark at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
The site will be open seven days a week, and can vaccinate 6,000 people a day.
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Starting April 5, New Jersey is expanding eligibility to people 55 and over as well as people 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities and more front line workers.