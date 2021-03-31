BREAKINGGov. Cuomo Signs Bill Legalizing Marijuana In New York State
By CBSNewYork Team
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – A new mass vaccination site is now open in New Jersey.

Wednesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy toured the new FEMA-run vaccine center in Newark at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The site will be open seven days a week, and can vaccinate 6,000 people a day.

Starting April 5, New Jersey is expanding eligibility to people 55 and over as well as people 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities and more front line workers.

