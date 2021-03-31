NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a factory on Staten Island.
The business is located on Davidson Street near the Goethals Bridge in the Mariners Harbor section of the borough.
Officials said the blaze broke out at around 2:30 p.m. and has since grown to five alarms.
CBS2's Dan Rice said a tower of smoke could be seen rising about 1,000 feet in the air.
The FDNY said there is concern about possible HAZMAT materials in the factory, including fuel tanks and other liquids inside.
The FDNY said there is concern about possible HAZMAT materials in the factory, including fuel tanks and other liquids inside.

Residents in the area are being asked to keep their windows closed.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.