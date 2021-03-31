BREAKINGGov. Cuomo Signs Bill Legalizing Marijuana In New York State
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman near a park on Staten Island.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday at Slosson and Martling avenues near Clove Lakes Park.

Police said the suspect walked up behind the 36-year-old victim and squeezed her buttocks and breast.

(Credit: NYPD)

Investigators released a sketch of the man, who took off in an unknown direction.

He’s described as 20 to 30 years old, 130 pounds, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a dark complexion, brown eyes and long wavy black hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a cream colored shirt, surgical mask and sandals.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

