NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a terrifying attack in lower Manhattan earlier this week. A family of three was slashed while walking down the street.
One of the victims is only a year old, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Thursday.
Police have already arrested the man they believe is responsible.
The attack happened on State Street near Battery Park on Wednesday just before 6 p.m. A Hasidic family, including a man and a woman both 22 years old, are seen on video walking with a 1-year-old in a stroller. A man with an umbrella walks past them and then turns around and attacks them from behind.
Police said all three were slashed. The man was cut on the head, the woman on the lip and the child on the chin.
The family is from Belgium and was visiting a relative in Brooklyn, Gainer learned.
Police arrested 30-year-old Darryl Jones. He’s facing various assault, weapons and controlled substance charges. Sources said he had the drug K-2 on him.
It appears the attack random, police sources told Gainer.
Jones was released on parole in February after serving time for attempted murder. He has 12 prior arrests.