ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The first deployment of body-worn cameras used by New York state troopers began Thursday.
The cameras will be worn by uniformed troopers while they are on patrol, starting with Troop G in the capital region.READ MORE: Cardinal Dolan Blesses Families Moving Into New Low-Income Apartments In The Bronx For Holy Thursday
The program will be rolled out to all troopers statewide by the end of the year.READ MORE: Opening Day: Yankees Fans Back In Stands For 1st Time Since 2019 Season
Under state law, troopers are required to record video immediately before exiting a patrol vehicle to interact with a person or situation.MORE NEWS: Mets-Nationals Opening Day Matchup Postponed Due To COVID Concerns
The cameras will automatically start recording whenever a patrol vehicle’s emergency lights are activated and any time a member un-holsters their firearm or Taser.