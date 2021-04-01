NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD identified the man they’re searching for in a stabbing outside a bar in the Bronx.
Police released a photo of 35-year-old Franklin Abreu in the investigation Wednesday.
He’s accused of stabbing a 38-year-old man in the back during the early morning hours of March 27 outside Lexa Bar on East 204th Street in Norwood.
Police said a third man pulled out a gun and fired at Abreu as he ran away.
A 31-year-old female bystander was struck by a stray bullet.
She and the stabbing victim were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about Abreu’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.