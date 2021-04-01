NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two young children who were allegedly taken in an apparent case of custodial interference have been found safe.
According to police, Shiloh and Aaliyah Bellas, ages 4 and 8, are supposed to be cared for by their grandmother.
Police say Shiloh and Aaliyah's parents Eddie Bellas and Mekaybew McNeal took the children from their grandmother's home on 98th Street near Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens the morning of March 26.
Eddie Bellas and McNeal were apprehended in Schenectady Tuesday night.
There was no immediate word regarding possible charges.
The children are said to be fine.