NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Right now, there’s no system in place for homebound seniors on Long Island to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
So, local medical initiatives are springing up to bring vaccines door-to-door, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.READ MORE: Allendale Students Demand Diversity Awareness Curriculum On Anti-Asian Bias, Black Lives Matter Movement
Dr. Karen Abrashkin is medical director of Northwell Health’s house call team.
The medical team maps out routes to reach a cluster of homes in the same vicinity. They screen for patients over the phone before arriving at their front doors.
It’s a race against the clock to get to homebound patients. Vials of COVID vaccine are kept cold in car freezers. Once opened, there are six hours before they spoil.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
101-year-old Esther Cohen, who loves Broadway and the arts, is too frail to go to a clinic or queue-up at a vaccination site.
“I haven’t been out since the beginning of this… I’m very fortunate that I’m able to talk to my children,” said Cohen. “I water my plants and find something to do. Lonely, but not that bad, really.”READ MORE: Family Of 3, Including Toddler, Slashed Near Battery Park
At least 2 million Americans are homebound. There is no central registry, so it’s more difficult to find and reach those who are geographically dispersed and isolated.
Renee Sloan, 95, a retired New York City school teacher, is passionate about golf and bridge.
“I’m looking forward to meet my friends to play cards and just to socialize with them,” Sloan said. “It was wonderful. I just wanted to get it for the rest of my family.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Cohen is also effusive, never dreaming this day would come.
“I told my children, I said, ‘I love Dr. Abrashkin. I really do,'” Cohen said.MORE NEWS: In Effort To Stop Senseless Violence, Asian American Federation Starts 'Hope Against Hate' Campaign
Northwell Health’s house call team cares for patients on Long Island, in Queens and Manhattan.