CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, Health, Local TV, New York, Quarantine, Travel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers traveling domestically are no longer required to quarantine.

However, it’s still advised as an added precaution.

READ MORE: Connecticut Now Offering COVID Vaccine To Anyone 16 And Older

The mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers.

READ MORE: With Pfizer Saying Its Vaccine Is Effective In Children, Parents And Officials Consider What It Means For Schools

All travelers must continue to fill out a health form upon arrival into the state.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Suozzi To White House: Restore SALT Or No Deal On New Taxes To Fund National Recovery Plan

COVID VACCINE

CBSNewYork Team