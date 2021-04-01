NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers traveling domestically are no longer required to quarantine.
However, it's still advised as an added precaution.
The mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers.
All travelers must continue to fill out a health form upon arrival into the state.
