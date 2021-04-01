CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:hummus, Recall, Sabra, salmonella

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a consumer alert for hummus lovers.

Sabra Dipping Company is recalling 2,100 cases of its 10-ounce Classic Hummus over possible salmonella contamination.

READ MORE: Cardinal Dolan Blesses Families Moving Into New Low-Income Apartments In The Bronx For Holy Thursday

The recall applies to hummus produced on Feb. 10 with a “best before” date of April 26.

READ MORE: 1st Batch Of Body-Worn Cameras Deployed To New York State Police

The product was sold in 16 states, including New Jersey.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick.

MORE NEWS: Opening Day: Yankees Fans Back In Stands For 1st Time Since 2019 Season

Click here for more details from the FDA.

CBSNewYork Team