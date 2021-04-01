NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a consumer alert for hummus lovers.
Sabra Dipping Company is recalling 2,100 cases of its 10-ounce Classic Hummus over possible salmonella contamination.
The recall applies to hummus produced on Feb. 10 with a "best before" date of April 26.
The product was sold in 16 states, including New Jersey.
So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick.