SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The cause of a deadly fire that destroyed a home for adults in Rockland County remains under investigation.
Officials held a press conference Thursday, saying they are determined to learn the cause and the investigation could take several weeks.READ MORE: Investigators: Alarm System At Evergreen Court Home For Adults In Rockland County Was On Test Mode When Deadly Fire Broke Out
WATCH: Rockland County Officials Share Update On Spring Valley Fire
READ MORE: Rockland County Mourns Fallen Volunteer Firefighter Jared Lloyd, Who ‘Gave His Life In Service To Others’
There were 112 people inside the Evergreen Court Home for Adults when the fire broke out last month in Spring Valley.
Volunteer Firefighter 35-year-old Jared Lloyd, a 15-year veteran, was killed trying to rescue people trapped inside.MORE NEWS: Resident Dead, Firefighter Unaccounted For After Massive Blaze Destroys Evergreen Court Home For Adults In Rockland County
A resident also died in the blaze. Authorities have not released his or her identity.