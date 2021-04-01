NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Baseball is back in New York! It’s Opening Day at Yankee Stadium, and fans will head back into the stands for the first time since before the pandemic.

Restrictions have eased up since last season, but spectators will still have to follow some COVID guidelines.

“Hopefully it’s just the start of starting to see our attendance really grow,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday. “Get our support all the way to where it belongs.”

Fans will finally be allowed back for the first time since the 2019 season.

“The experience, of course, will be a little different. We encourage all fans to get here early,” said Doug Behar, senior vice president of stadium operations.

The team is allowed a maximum capacity of 20%, or 10,850, fans, who will sit in pods of mostly two to four people, separated by six feet. Social distancing and masks are mandatory.

“If I can see my Yankees, I don’t really care what the precautions are. Whatever you need me to do, Yankee organization, I will do,” fan Devin Garner said.

Fans will be required to show either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from the past 72 hours to get inside.

There will be no vendors in the stands, but concessions will be open with a new cashless-only system. They will have special card machines for fans who need them.

“Going forward, it’s something that I’ll always remember,” said pitcher Gerrit Cole. “Every time I see a fan or sign an autograph for a kid, oh yeah I’ll remember at one point this was taken away from us. So you know it’s very gratifying to know that they’re going to be back.”

Meanwhile, the stadium will continue to be used as a COVID vaccination site through at least the end of April, expect when the team is home for a day game.