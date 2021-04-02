NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An unprovoked attack was caught on camera in broad daylight earlier this week in the Bronx.
It happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday on East Burnside Avenue in the Mount Hope section.READ MORE: NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison Discusses Police Reform, Protests, Hate Crimes, Gun Violence And More With CBS2's Maurice DuBois
Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the 61-year-old victim on the sidewalk and punch him in the face.
Police said the victim hit his head on the ground and was knocked unconscious.READ MORE: NYPD: 19-Year-Old Dajuan Williams Charged With Killing Queens Mother Gudelia Vallinas
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and was treated for a cut to his lip and pain and swelling to his head.
Police said there were no words exchanged before the attack.
The suspect fled the scene on an eastbound BX40 bus.MORE NEWS: Family Slashed Near Battery Park; Latest Random Crime Raising Concerns About Parole System And Homeless Shelters
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.