NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Arts, entertainment and event venues reopened in New York on Friday as the state continued to relax coronavirus restrictions.
The businesses are permitted to operate at 33% capacity, with up to 100 people inside and 200 outside.
Capacity could increase if all attendees present proof of a negative COVID test before entering. It would boost capacity to 150 inside and 500 outside.
Social distancing and face coverings are required.
New Jersey raised the limit on outdoor gatherings Friday from 50 to 200 people.
Connecticut allowed outdoor amusement parks to reopen Friday and raised capacity at outdoor events to 50%, with a 10,000 person maximum.