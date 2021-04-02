NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunpoint robbery was caught on camera inside the lobby of a Staten Island hotel.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday inside a Hilton Garden Inn on South Avenue.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk behind the front desk with a gun drawn and force an employee to open a drawer.
Police said the gun went off while he and another man made off with $1,500 in cash.
No one was injured.
The suspects fled the scene in a white Mercedes, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.