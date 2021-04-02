Today’s all about the cold: feeling like February with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Outside of that, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and a lingering breeze.
Tonight will be another cold one with temps falling into the low 30s in the city… 20s across our suburbs. Another freeze watch is in effect late tonight into tomorrow morning for the city and some of our immediate suburbs.
Tomorrow’s a better looking day with mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will be running 10-15° warmer with highs in the mid 50s… near normal for early April.
Isolated sprinkles/showers are possible tomorrow night into early Easter morning. Then, for Easter day, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.