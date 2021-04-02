SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One of the biggest stars in football is sending a message of support to the family, friends, colleagues and community of fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd.

The Spring Valley Fire Department shared a video message they received from Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lloyd, a volunteer firefighter, died when a massive blaze tore through the Evergreen Court Home for Adults last week. Lloyd died while trying to save residents at the home – 112 made it out. One resident also died.

“I want to send a special message to the family and friends of fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd, and to the entire Spring Valley community in my home state of New York. My heart is with you all during these difficult times. I read a lot about Jared and the impact he’s had on his community, including his efforts to save the lives of others. He is a hero,” Gronkowski said. “To his family, please know that Jared will always be remembered, and will be greatly missed, but his legacy lives on through you. And to the first responders who put their lives on that night, and every night, thank you. We owe a debt of gratitude for everything you do. And my heart goes out to all of you. Please take care, and God bless.”

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and well wishes in the past week and a half. We’d like to thank Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who after hearing that Jared was a huge Buccaneers fan reached out with this video,” the members of Lloyd’s fire company wrote in a message on Facebook.

Officials said Thursday the investigation into the deadly fire could take more than a month.

Investigators said they’re looking into the alarm and sprinkler systems in the multi-agency investigation, which could take weeks, even months. They are refusing to rush to conclusions.

“We have a lot of data to gather from utilities and the owners of the property. We will analyze all of that data,” said Chief William McGovern of the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

The plan is to determine a cause of the fire that destroyed the building and the hearts of all those who knew and loved firefighter Lloyd, a 15-year veteran of the Spring Valley Fire Department.