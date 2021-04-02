EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials are urging caution as families return to some holiday traditions this weekend.
Safe celebrations are being planned across Long Island, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday.READ MORE: New York City Commission On Human Rights Asks New Yorkers To Step Up If They Witness Anti-Asian Attacks
For the first time in a long time, families are feeling safe to gather.
“To be able to celebrate the holiday together, is just a fabulous thing to do if everyone can follow the right protocols,” said Marissa Allaben from Rolling River Day Camp.
Easter celebrations at Rolling River Day Camp sold out. They’re limited to 300 people outside, divided into sessions, well spaced and require everyone 5 and up to wear masks.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
A Cipriano Nursery and Florist in East Meadow, families are gathering for outdoor crafts.
“We space them all out, everyone comes in with their mask,” said manager Maria Cipriano. “It was like back to normal.”
You can measure the progress at Stew Leonard’s.
“More people are getting vaccinated. There’s a lot of hope out there. And the orders, we have a lot of dinners for eights when last year it was all dinner for four,” said John Mascarello, a kitchen manager at Stew’s.
The Southards of East Rockaway say the masks will come off for immediate family.READ MORE: Child Psychiatrist Says Parents Should Lead Conversation About Marijuana With Kids After Legalization In New York
“Last year, it was just my husband and me,” said Mariann Southard. “We are going to be maskless, but they’ve all been vaccinated.”
And while the season signals new beginnings, there are still those very hesitant to make big changes.
“Not everybody is two weeks out, so we’re gonna wait,” one person said.
The Bernecets of Floral Park will gather for church and a family supper.
“I think we’re getting there. I still think that there’s a lot of reticence,” said shopper said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Current guidance in New York says no more than 10 people indoors in a private residence, and 25 people outdoors, with masks and staying six feet apart, unless everyone is vaccinated.
“Unfortunately, with the young children we are not advising that because as you know young children cannot be vaccinated,” said NYU Langone’s Dr. Theresa Fiorito.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging compliance.
“We want everyone who is with us this year to still be with us next year,” de Blasio said.MORE NEWS: Limited In-Person Services Held For Good Friday, Parishioners Say Easter Weekend Message Remains The Same
It’s a time of renewal and faith, and a time for continued safety.