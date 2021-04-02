EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials are urging caution as families return to some holiday traditions this weekend.

Safe celebrations are being planned across Long Island, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday.

For the first time in a long time, families are feeling safe to gather.

“To be able to celebrate the holiday together, is just a fabulous thing to do if everyone can follow the right protocols,” said Marissa Allaben from Rolling River Day Camp.

Easter celebrations at Rolling River Day Camp sold out. They’re limited to 300 people outside, divided into sessions, well spaced and require everyone 5 and up to wear masks.

A Cipriano Nursery and Florist in East Meadow, families are gathering for outdoor crafts.

“We space them all out, everyone comes in with their mask,” said manager Maria Cipriano. “It was like back to normal.”

You can measure the progress at Stew Leonard’s.

“More people are getting vaccinated. There’s a lot of hope out there. And the orders, we have a lot of dinners for eights when last year it was all dinner for four,” said John Mascarello, a kitchen manager at Stew’s.

The Southards of East Rockaway say the masks will come off for immediate family.

“Last year, it was just my husband and me,” said Mariann Southard. “We are going to be maskless, but they’ve all been vaccinated.”

And while the season signals new beginnings, there are still those very hesitant to make big changes.

“Not everybody is two weeks out, so we’re gonna wait,” one person said.

The Bernecets of Floral Park will gather for church and a family supper.

“I think we’re getting there. I still think that there’s a lot of reticence,” said shopper said.

Current guidance in New York says no more than 10 people indoors in a private residence, and 25 people outdoors, with masks and staying six feet apart, unless everyone is vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, with the young children we are not advising that because as you know young children cannot be vaccinated,” said NYU Langone’s Dr. Theresa Fiorito.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging compliance.

“We want everyone who is with us this year to still be with us next year,” de Blasio said.

It’s a time of renewal and faith, and a time for continued safety.