NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a suspect accused in an anti-Asian attack.
Police said the man yelled slurs at a mother with her three children and spit twice in their direction.
The incident happened Tuesday on board a 5 train on its way to the Times Square subway station.
Officers said the man also knocked the woman’s phone out of her hands, and kicked it out the back door of the subway car and onto the tracks.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.