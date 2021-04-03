By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a cold start, we're in for a nice recovery this afternoon. Highs will be closer to normal today in the low to mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.
There will be a bit of a breeze at times, but it’s a much calmer day overall.
Increasing clouds tonight will help keep temps from dropping as much. We’ll be in the 30s and low 40s waking up tomorrow.
There could be a few sprinkles or flakes around to the north and west, but low levels are very dry, so not expecting to see much more than that.
Easter Sunday is looking nice! Expect more clouds than today, especially in the morning. Skies are then partly sunny in the afternoon, along with milder temps in the low 60s.
The quiet stretch continues into Monday with no major rain chances until mid to late next week.
Have a great weekend!