By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a bright but crisp Saturday as temperatures struggled to get out of the 40s for many. Still, it was about 10 degrees warmer than Friday, with less wind, so we're heading in the right direction.
Clouds will increase Saturday night due to a weakening front, and there is just a slim chance for a few drops overnight. Temps will stay chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

For Easter Sunday, it’ll be an even milder day with upper 50s and low 60s, but with the presence of a fair amount of cloud cover. Still, expect a dry and mild finish to the weekend.
Monday will start off the work week on a bright and balmy note, with temps reaching the lower and mid 60s.