NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rapper DMX is hospitalized after a reported drug overdose.
The 50-year-old was rushed to White Plains Hospital on Friday night.
It’s believed the overdose caused him to have a heart attack, reportedly leaving him in grave condition, TMZ reported.
DMX’s longtime attorney, Murray Richman, told CBS2 the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was taken off life support and is breathing on his own.
DMX, who grew up in Yonkers, has been open about his struggle with addiction over the years, and has been in rehab several times.