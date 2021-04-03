NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three firefighters were hurt, two seriously, while battling a fire in Queens early Saturday.
Flames broke out around 2 a.m. at a commercial building on Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village.READ MORE: Thousands Attend Funeral For Firefighter Jared Lloyd, Volunteer Killed In Spring Valley Assisted Living Center Fire
Heavy smoke filled the air and hundreds of firefighters responded to the scene.READ MORE: April, The Giraffe That Became An Online Star, Dies, Upstate Animal Adventure Park Confirms
The injured firefighters are expected to be OK, the FDNY said.MORE NEWS: COVID Impact: Marriott Hotel Workers Enlist NYC Councilman To Help Get Their Jobs Back After Pandemic Ends
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.