CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:FDNY, Fire, Local TV, New York, New York City, Queens, Queens Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three firefighters were hurt, two seriously, while battling a fire in Queens early Saturday.

Flames broke out around 2 a.m. at a commercial building on Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village.

READ MORE: Thousands Attend Funeral For Firefighter Jared Lloyd, Volunteer Killed In Spring Valley Assisted Living Center Fire

Heavy smoke filled the air and hundreds of firefighters responded to the scene.

READ MORE: April, The Giraffe That Became An Online Star, Dies, Upstate Animal Adventure Park Confirms

The injured firefighters are expected to be OK, the FDNY said.

MORE NEWS: COVID Impact: Marriott Hotel Workers Enlist NYC Councilman To Help Get Their Jobs Back After Pandemic Ends

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

CBSNewYork Team