POMONA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd, who died rescuing residents in a fire at an assisted living center in Spring Valley, was laid to rest Saturday.

Thousands of firefighters gave the fallen hero a final salute during the service at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, New York, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

#NOW: Thousands of firefighters gave a final salute for fallen hero Jared Lloyd, a Spring Valley firefighter who lost his life while saving residents from a burning assisted living facility. He was 35-years-old and served as a volunteer for more than 15 years. pic.twitter.com/DTijW1M1az — Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) April 3, 2021

Lloyd was a volunteer with the Spring Valley Fire Department for nearly 16 years. He was known for lighting up a room with his smile.

He was a friend, a firefighter and, first and foremost, a father.

“He would do anything for his children. He would do anything for anybody,” said Chief Ken Conjura of Columbian Engine Company No. 1.

Lloyd, 35, rushed in and out of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults on March 23, helping to rescue residents trapped inside.

He was trying to save someone trapped on the third floor, but never made it out.

Eric Cich, who was on Lloyd’s team, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

“The pain in my lungs pales in comparison to the pain in my heart right now,” said Cich, the godfather to Lloyd’s youngest son.

Cich said he would tell his godson, “Your father died a hero. He died saving lives.”

The same feelings were echoed by the godfather of Lloyd’s other son, Logan.

“He made me a godfather to his kid to make sure if anything ever happened to him, I was gonna take care of him, which I’m going to do,” said John Conjura of Columbian Fire Engine Company No. 1.

“He would drop everything he had to do to come and make sure he was helping the residents,” Ken Conjura said. “He’s an all around hero.”

Lloyd, a selfless man, made the ultimate sacrifice.

Officials said the investigation into the cause of the fire that also killed a resident of the facility is ongoing.

