HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Riverhead man is being held without bail for allegedly sexually abusing a child.
Prosecutors say Jose Samuel Carabantes Pineda, 35, was arrested after a good Samaritan heard screaming coming from a minivan in the parking lot of the Big Lots store in Riverhead on March 20.
After hearing the screams, the good Samaritan approached the vehicle and knocked on the window. According to authorities, Carabantes Pineda had his child victim in the back of the minivan restrained with duct tape and had sexually assaulted her. When the good Samaritan knocked on the window, Carabantes Pineda allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off. The good Samaritan called 911 and followed Carbantes Pineda to his home, prosecutors said.
When they arrived at the home, Carabantes Pineda allegedly made the victim get into another vehicle and took off. While driving, he allegedly told the victim what to tell police if they were called.
Police were waiting for him when he returned home.
Prosecutors say that Carabantes Pineda allegedly sexually assaulted the girl several times since the fall of 2020.
“This individual allegedly subjected a child to months of sexual abuse,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said. “Thanks to the bravery of the victim, the heroic act of the good Samaritan who intervened, and the swift actions of the Riverhead Town Police Department, this alleged predator was apprehended. My office will do everything in our power to hold him accountable for these heinous acts.”
Carabantes Pineda was arraigned on multiple child sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. He's due back in court April 13.
If convicted of the most serious charge he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.