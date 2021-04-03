NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD on Saturday night was at the scene of a shootout in the Bronx, where a bystander was hit and a suspect was killed.

Police told CBS2’s Cory James it all unfolded after three officers in the area heard gunshots coming from the vicinity of College Avenue and Finley Avenue, which is about a block away.

Video shows how dangerous the shooting was, with markers covering shell casings that were found on the ground.

According to police, when they went toward the gunfire officers saw two men, each armed with a gun, shooting a man who was running towards them.

The NYPD said that’s when the officers started firing back at the gunmen, who dropped their guns and took off running down the street.

That all happened while an innocent bystander was walking in the area and got hit during that crossfire.

“Officers immediately rendered aid to that victim, including the application of a tourniquet and a quick clot to the wound,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Kenneth Lehr.

That innocent bystander was taken to the hospital and at last check was in surgery, James reported.

Police said one of the gunmen was hit by a bullet and taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Police said the person who was being shot by the suspects was hit numerous times and died. Investigators are working to get in contact with their family.

Police are not releasing specific details about the suspects who were arrested, only saying they are known to the department. They are hoping surveillance video in the area will help more with investigation.

The officers who were involved in the shooting were not injured and are said to be okay.