NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Coney Island‘s Luna Park is joining the list of the city’s reopened attractions.
Officials say the park will reopen Friday at limited capacity. Festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. with the traditional egg cream christening of the Cyclone roller coaster.
“It is incredibly exciting to finally have Luna Park in Coney Island filled with guests and joy after a very challenging year,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. ”We are tremendously grateful for all of our frontline workers, the heroes who have saved countless lives and continue to help our community heal; For all of our team members who have been waiting since October 2019 to welcome back our guests; And for our community that is so vibrant and resilient.”
COVID safety measures will be in place.
The pandemic forced Luna Park to remain closed for all of last season.
The pandemic forced Luna Park to remain closed for all of last season.