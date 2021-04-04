NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper DMX remains on life support Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack.
His longtime attorney tells CBS2 the 50-year-old was rushed to White Plains Hospital Friday night.
TMZ reports it was caused by a drug overdose, and that he is in grave condition.
The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, grew up in Yonkers.
DMX has been open about his struggle with addiction over the years, and has been in rehab several times.