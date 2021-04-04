NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Christians around the world are celebrating Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the year.

In New York, St. Patrick’s Cathedral not only is livestreaming its services, but a limited number of parishioners returned inside as well.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, the doors to St. Patrick’s Cathedral opened at 7 a.m. for the first mass of the day. It was a small but devout crowd, who say they needed to be uplifted after such a grim year.

The pews were far from packed, but still a big contrast compared to last year when there was hardly a soul during the peak of the COVID pandemic. All the services last year were virtual, which is why Timothy Cardinal Dolan is excited to be welcoming back worshippers at 50% capacity. That’s about 1000 people. Only those with tickets are allowed inside for Mass.

The church says it will make sure those gathered outside receive holy communion too.

The Diocese of Brooklyn also welcomed the faithful with in-person mass.

Both dicoeses will continue to livestream their celebrations of the resurrection, but for many it was important they physically be present.

For those attending the services, COVID protocols like mask and social distancing remain in full effect for those in attendance.

Christina Fan contributed to this report.