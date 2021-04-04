By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a beautiful Easter Sunday it was with brightening skies and temps reaching the upper 50s & low 60s… expect clear skies this evening and overnight with temps bottoming out in the 30s and 40s overnight.
Tomorrow will be another beauty and a great start to the work week with sunshine and mild temps in the mid 60s. Expect a similar day Tuesday with perhaps a few more clouds, but things stay dry.
Wednesday into Thursday will feature increasing clouds but with mainly dry conditions. As of now it look like next best bet for rain will be Thursday evening, so enjoy the dry & mild days while we have ’em!