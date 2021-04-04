by Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a cloudy morning, we'll see some more breaks of sun through the afternoon. It's milder for your Easter Sunday with temps reaching the low 60s.
Skies are mostly clear overnight with temps dropping into the low 40s for the city and 30s to the north and west.
Monday will be mostly sunny and mild again. In fact, temps remain above normal through this week. Our next chance of any widespread showers moves in to finish out the work week.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend and some nice days ahead!