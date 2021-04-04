CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:E-bike, E-bikes, Harlem, Local TV, robbery, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help putting a stop to a series of robberies of e-bike riders from a motorcycle.

Investigators say the suspects stop the cyclists, threaten them with a knife or gun and then steal the e-bikes.

READ MORE: Pictured: Suspects In A Series Of Muggings In Central Park And On Upper West Side

(credit: NYPD)

There have been six reported incidents on the Upper East Side and Harlem since February.

READ MORE: Police: 62-Year-Old Woman Punched In The Throat On Subway

Victims were punched and kicked during the robberies, but so far no one has been seriously injured.

MORE NEWS: Rapper DMX Remains On Life Support After Heart Attack Reportedly Brought On By Drug Overdose

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team