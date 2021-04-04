NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help putting a stop to a series of robberies of e-bike riders from a motorcycle.
Investigators say the suspects stop the cyclists, threaten them with a knife or gun and then steal the e-bikes.
There have been six reported incidents on the Upper East Side and Harlem since February.
Victims were punched and kicked during the robberies, but so far no one has been seriously injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.