NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The investigation continues into a deadly shootout in the Bronx.
Three NYPD officers say they heard gunfire in the concourse section Saturday night. They witnessed a man being shot at by two suspects.READ MORE: Rapper DMX Remains On Life Support After Heart Attack Reportedly Brought On By Drug Overdose
That man later died of his injuries.
The officers returned fire, striking one of the suspects.
An innocent bystander who was walking in the area was also hit.
“Officers immediately rendered aid to that victim including the application of a tourniquet and a quick clot to the wound,” said Asst. Chief Kenneth Lehr of the NYPD.READ MORE: Caught On Video: 73-Year-Old Punched, Knocked To The Ground In Hell's Kitchen
The bystander is expected to be OK.
Both suspects have been arrested, including the injured suspect, who is being treated at Lincoln Hospital.
Two guns were recovered at the scene.
The officers were not hurt.MORE NEWS: New York City Hits Vaccination Milestone