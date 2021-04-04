CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More people become eligible this week for the coronavirus vaccine in New York and New Jersey.

Beginning Monday in the Garden State, adults 55-65 become eligible, along with anyone 16 or older with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

COVID VACCINE

Also among the groups added, those working in the media, real estate and libraries.

New York expands its eligibility list on Tuesday to include anyone 16 and older.

