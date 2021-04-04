NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More people become eligible this week for the coronavirus vaccine in New York and New Jersey.
Beginning Monday in the Garden State, adults 55-65 become eligible, along with anyone 16 or older with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Also among the groups added, those working in the media, real estate and libraries.
New York expands its eligibility list on Tuesday to include anyone 16 and older.