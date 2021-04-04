NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the suspect in five attempted bank robberies last week on the Upper West Side.
Video shows the suspect on Thursday near 72nd Street and Broadway after he allegedly tried to rob a Chase bank.
Police say the man passes notes to bank employees demanding money.
In two of the cases, the tellers complied.
There's no word on how much money he's gotten away with.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.