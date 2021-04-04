NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prayer vigil is scheduled for Monday outside White Plains Hospital for rapper DMX.
His longtime attorney said he’s on life support.
Ruff Ryders bikers pulled up to the hospital to show love and support for DMXpic.twitter.com/lf2fQfZmIX
— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) April 4, 2021
The 50-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after after suffering a heart attack. TMZ reported it was caused by a drug overdose.
DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, grew up in Yonkers.
“We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” his family said in a statement.
The family said the vigil will begin at 5 p.m.