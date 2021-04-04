CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:DMX, Drug Overdose, Local TV, White Plains

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prayer vigil is scheduled for Monday outside White Plains Hospital for rapper DMX.

His longtime attorney said he’s on life support.

The 50-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after after suffering a heart attack. TMZ reported it was caused by a drug overdose.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, grew up in Yonkers.

“We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” his family said in a statement.

The family said the vigil will begin at 5 p.m.

CBSNewYork Team