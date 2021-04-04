NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the man they say assaulted a woman on the subway.
According to police, it happened on March 24 at 5:25 p.m. aboard a southbound E train.
Police say the suspect approached a 62-year-old woman and punched her in the throat.
The suspect then hopped off the subway at Broadway and Roosevelt Avenue and got on a northbound F train.
The victim sustained an injury to her neck but refused medical attention at the scene, police say.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.