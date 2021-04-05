NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in the Bronx.
It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on Monterey Avenue in the Tremont section.READ MORE: Investigation Continues Into Deadly Bronx Shootout
Police responded to a 911 call and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: NYPD: Bystander Wounded, Suspect Killed During Gun Battle In Concourse Section Of The Bronx
A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and hospitalized. The second man, identified as 37-year-old Erik Hernandez, of White Plains, was shot in the chest and died of his injuries.
There’s no word on what led to the shooting, and no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.