NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video punching a 75-year-old woman in the face Sunday in Harlem.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Lenox Avenue near West 118th Street.READ MORE: New York City Public Schools Doing Away With '2-Case Rule' For Coronavirus-Related Closures
Surveillance video shows the suspect duck under some scaffolding, walk up to the woman and punch her in the face.READ MORE: Rapper DMX On Life Support In A Coma; Family To Hold Prayer Vigil Outside White Plains Hospital
Police said she suffered a cut on her lip and swelling to her face but refused medical attention.
The suspect took off heading west on West 118th Street.MORE NEWS: David Cardone Accused Of Exposing Himself To Girls Near Bethpage Middle School, Police Say
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.