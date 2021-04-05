BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 35-year-old man is accused of exposing himself two four girls near a middle school on Long Island.
Nassau County Police arrested David Cardone, of Bethpage, on charges of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.READ MORE: New York City Public Schools Doing Away With '2-Case Rule' For Coronavirus-Related Closures
The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday on a field at Bethpage Middle School.READ MORE: Rapper DMX On Life Support In A Coma; Family To Hold Prayer Vigil Outside White Plains Hospital
Police said the girls, ages 12 and 13, saw Cardone with his pants open, exposing and touching himself.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Killed In Box Truck Crash On Long Island Expressway
Investigators ask anyone who may have experienced something similar to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.