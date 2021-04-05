NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Neighbors are pleading for change after a 5-year-old girl playing on the sidewalk was grazed by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Monday.

Residents of the East New York neighborhood said they’re scared for their lives everyday, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

The girl was playing on a sidewalk near the corner of New Lots Avenue and Montauk Avenue around 6 p.m. when a gunman nearby fired shots.

Police said she was grazed in the head by a stray bullet and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police remained in the area for hours afterwards, processing the scene and collecting shell casings.

Neighbors said they just don’t feel safe walking in the area, even during the day.

“No, no, no, no, no…. But what can I do? I have to go to work” said Garvin Harris. “And I pray to God that somebody ain’t snipering, or that they’re desperate to say, ‘you’re a victim today.'”

Neighbors said they would like more police cameras and more police officers in the neighborhood.

Citywide shooting incidents are up 56% this year compared to the same time in 2020.

Police said no suspects were arrested in this case Monday night.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.