NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind an apparently unprovoked attack in Hell’s Kitchen.
It happened on West 47th Street between Ninth and Tenth avenues just before 9 p.m. on April 3.
Investigators said the suspect ran up to a 73-year-old man, punched him in the chest, then kept on running.
The force of the blow knocked the victim to the ground. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.