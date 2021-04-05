BreakingNew York City Public Schools Doing Away With '2-Case' Rule For Coronavirus-Related Closures
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Jersey City, Local TV, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a massive blaze overnight in Jersey City.

The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a multi-family home on Terrace Avenue, then spread to a building next door.

READ MORE: New York City Public Schools Doing Away With '2-Case Rule' For Coronavirus-Related Closures

It appears three residential buildings were damaged by the fire.

READ MORE: Rapper DMX On Life Support In A Coma; Family To Hold Prayer Vigil Outside White Plains Hospital

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt, or what caused the blaze.

MORE NEWS: David Cardone Accused Of Exposing Himself To Girls Near Bethpage Middle School, Police Say

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team