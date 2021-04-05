JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a massive blaze overnight in Jersey City.
The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a multi-family home on Terrace Avenue, then spread to a building next door.
It appears three residential buildings were damaged by the fire.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt, or what caused the blaze.
