NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA’s “mask force” was out in the Bronx Monday morning, helping commuters protect themselves from the coronavirus.
MTA employees and volunteers handed out free, child-size cloth masks to subway riders at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium stop.
The free masks are also at every subway station booth, and at the St. George Staten Island railway station.
In all, 60,000 masks, donated by New York state, will be distributed.
“Mask compliance on the subways and buses by our customers is north of 98%. The single most important thing a customer can do to protect herself is to wear a mask. It will protect the customer, fellow commuters, as well as our employees – all good,” said Pat Foye, MTA chairman and CEO.
The MTA says it has distributed eight million masks to customers and 17 million to employees.