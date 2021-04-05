NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — All New Jersey residents 16 and older will become eligible for the COVID vaccine on April 19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
Currently, only those 55 and older can get the shot, along with those 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
More front line essential workers are also now eligible including construction workers, plumbers and electricians.
The list also includes librarians, higher education staff, IT and communications personnel, along with public utility and sanitation workers.