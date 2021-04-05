BreakingNew York City Public Schools Doing Away With '2-Case' Rule For Coronavirus-Related Closures
By CBSNewYork Team
Today will be another nice one: sunny, breezy and mild. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s. And given the breezy conditions and low humidity levels this afternoon, there’s an enhanced risk for brush fires; this could be upgraded to a red flag warning.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Temps will fall into the 40s again with some 30s across some of our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

We’re in good shape again tomorrow: mostly sunny, mild and not as windy. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild again with highs in the mid 60s.

