Today will be another nice one: sunny, breezy and mild. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s. And given the breezy conditions and low humidity levels this afternoon, there’s an enhanced risk for brush fires; this could be upgraded to a red flag warning.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Temps will fall into the 40s again with some 30s across some of our suburbs.
We’re in good shape again tomorrow: mostly sunny, mild and not as windy. Expect highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild again with highs in the mid 60s.