NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tri-State coronavirus restrictions continue to ease Monday on the road to reopening.
In New York, the 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers.
However, the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events remain in effect. Both will be evaluated later this month.
This comes as some lights are beginning to shine again on Broadway.
On Saturday, 150 people enjoyed performances inside the St. James Theater. Seats were scattered, and they underwent health screenings before entering.
“This is really exciting, and I’m so glad to be a part of it,” said Actors Equity Foundation President Judith Rice.
While larger Broadway productions are expected to return in the fall, this was a step in the complicated journey to bring everyone back to live theater.
“This isn’t just about the performers in the audience, it’s also about the ushers reuniting and all of the community it takes to make this space as beautiful and welcoming as it always has been,” NY PopsUP Artistic Director Zack Winokur said.
Meanwhile in New Jersey, COVID vaccine eligibility is expanding Monday to more groups, including anyone 55 and older, people 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and more frontline essential workers.
“Our workers in the retail financial sector… workers at laundromats and dry cleaning businesses… construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, and property management and maintenance workers,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.
Librarians, higher education staff, IT and communications, public utility and sanitation workers are also eligible.
Starting Tuesday, New Yorkers 16 and older can sign up for vaccine appointments. Nearly 20% of the state’s population is already fully vaccinated, and the same goes for New Jersey.