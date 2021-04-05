BreakingNew York City Public Schools Doing Away With '2-Case' Rule For Coronavirus-Related Closures
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, education, Health, New York City Department of Education, New York City Public Schools, School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools are doing away with the so-called “two-case rule” for coronavirus-related closures, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

“We will be replacing the two-case rule, and in the coming days we will be announcing a replacement rule,” the mayor said Monday, without providing any details about the future plan.

READ MORE: Rapper DMX On Life Support In A Coma; Family To Hold Prayer Vigil Outside White Plains Hospital

Schools had been forced to shut down for 10 days of mandatory cleaning if two or more cases were detected.

“Without interruptions due to building closures, teachers will be able to continue to connect more deeply with their students and better understand their academic needs,” Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter added. “As a parent, there will be more consistency of in-person instruction, as we allow for more stability in our system.”

“The way to beat COVID is not by closing schools excessively, but by suppressing transmission both inside and outside of schools through a focus on the fundamentals – hand washing, distancing, ventilation, masking, testing and getting vaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

MORE NEWS: 2 Men Killed In Box Truck Crash On Long Island Expressway

De Blasio also said the final opt-in window for students to return to in-person learning this school year has been extended to Friday. Click here for more on how to enroll.

CBSNewYork Team