NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools are doing away with the so-called “two-case rule” for coronavirus-related closures, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.
“We will be replacing the two-case rule, and in the coming days we will be announcing a replacement rule,” the mayor said Monday, without providing any details about the future plan.READ MORE: Rapper DMX On Life Support In A Coma; Family To Hold Prayer Vigil Outside White Plains Hospital
Schools had been forced to shut down for 10 days of mandatory cleaning if two or more cases were detected.
Good news! We are extending the deadline to switch to in-person learning! @NYCschools families have now until April 9 to submit their request online at https://t.co/3iKeZOaPLQ or by phone at 311. pic.twitter.com/30mlsAt7Il
— NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) April 5, 2021READ MORE: David Cardone Accused Of Exposing Himself To Girls Near Bethpage Middle School, Police Say
“Without interruptions due to building closures, teachers will be able to continue to connect more deeply with their students and better understand their academic needs,” Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter added. “As a parent, there will be more consistency of in-person instruction, as we allow for more stability in our system.”
“The way to beat COVID is not by closing schools excessively, but by suppressing transmission both inside and outside of schools through a focus on the fundamentals – hand washing, distancing, ventilation, masking, testing and getting vaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Killed In Box Truck Crash On Long Island Expressway
De Blasio also said the final opt-in window for students to return to in-person learning this school year has been extended to Friday. Click here for more on how to enroll.