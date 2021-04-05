(CBSNewYork)- The New York Jets will have a new quarterback for the 2021 NFL season. On Monday afternoon, the organization announced it had moved on from former first round pick Sam Darnold, sending him to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth round pick this year and second and fourth round picks in 2022.

“I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets. He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet,” said Jets GM Joe Douglas in a statement. “While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career.”

Darnold’s new team welcomed him with a tweet from the official team account after the news broke and had a little fun with it as well using a title slate that said “Out of New York Indefinitely”.

There had been plenty of speculation about when Darnold would be dealt with the Jets in prime position to take one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft holding the No. 2 overall pick. Now, the 23-year-old heads to Carolina after three seasons with the franchise.

The former third overall pick in the 2018 Draft, Darnold started 38 games over his three seasons with the team. In that time, he completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 8,097 yards with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He was sacked 98 times in that span, placing him among the most sacked quarterbacks in the league.

Darnold joins a Panthers team that was looking for a new answer at quarterback after they finished 5-11 this past season with Teddy Bridgewater under center.

For the Jets, the question now shifts to who the team will select with the second overall pick in this month’s draft. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be taken first by the Jacksonville Jaguars but that leaves the Jets with several other quarterback options. The consensus among the CBSSports.com draft experts is that the Jets will likely select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson, a three-year starter for the Cougars, threw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions this past season. The Jets general manager, Joe Douglas, was among those who attended Wilson’s pro day in Provo on March 26.

The official selection will come on Thursday, April 29 when the 2021 NFL Draft begins in Cleveland, OH.